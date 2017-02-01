Toggle navigation
X101.5 - Tallahassee's Rock Station
X101.5 - Tallahassee's Rock Station
On-Air
On-Air
AJ
Lex & terry
Big Rig
Sixx Sense
Shroom
Skratch 'N Sniff
Hard Drive w/ Lou Brutus
Aly
Colfax
Bailey
Roxak
Corey Rotic
DZL
KiddChris
Music
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Music Videos
Photos
Photos
The Babe Page
Today's HOT Shots!
Beach Booties!
Viva Las Vegas!
At the Car Wash!
Connect
Job Openings
Internships
EEO Report
Contests
Daytona Speedweeks Trivia
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen to Win Tickets to NextEra Energy Resources 250 & Qualify for the Grand Prize Tickets to Daytona 500
Can You Match The Tattoo To The Rock Star?
Win Movie Tickets Every Friday from Atom Tickets
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Community Calendar
LIVE! in Tallahassee
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Over a Decade of Tool's New Song Clips
Paul McCartney Delivers Previously Unreleased Demo With Elvis Costello
Ugly Photos And Humor A Winning Tinder Tactic for One Woman
Watch Taylor Swift Listen To 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' For The First Time...
Just Two Bros Getting a Proper Work Out in
Kids Dying Wish was to TAZE Someone
Bishop of the Archdiocese Punched in the Face
Extremely Bizarre 'Chop Suey!' Cover Goes Viral
Gang Member Goes To RIVALS Funeral and SLAPS The Dead Man!
Anthrax’s Scott Ian: Political Unrest Is Great For Art
Guy Let's his Friends Pierce his Nipple with a BB Gun
Why February 1st Matters In Rock History
x
See Full Playlist
X101.5
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from X101.5 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.