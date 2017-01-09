Toggle navigation
X101.5 - Tallahassee's Rock Station
X101.5 - Tallahassee's Rock Station
On-Air
On-Air
AJ
Lex & terry
Big Rig
Sixx Sense
Shroom
Skratch 'N Sniff
Hard Drive w/ Lou Brutus
Aly
Colfax
Bailey
Roxak
Corey Rotic
DZL
KiddChris
Music
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Music Videos
Photos
Photos
The Babe Page
Today's HOT Shots!
Beach Booties!
Viva Las Vegas!
At the Car Wash!
Connect
Job Openings
Internships
EEO Report
Contests
Win Tickets to Combat Night, January 21 at The Moon
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Honda wants to send you to Houston to hang with the busiest man in football
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Win Tickets to Combat Night, January 21 at The Moon
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win Movie Tickets Every Friday from Atom Tickets
Check Out These 27 Winter Hacks
Community Calendar
LIVE! in Tallahassee
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Alice Cooper Rocks Out With Jim Carrey, Steven Tyler and More on New Year's...
Star Wars "General Grievous Theme" Gets Badass Metal Cover
Green Day Announce 2017 North American Summer Tour Dates
25 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Jimmy Page
Prince Jackson's Tattoo fail...
Random Public Access Pranks
Stone Sour Are Back In The Studio Recording New Album
This Is What An Underground Nuclear Explosion Looks Like On The Surface
Chantel Jeffires Parades Around Miami Beach In A White Bikini With Alissa...
Guy Totals Rented $300K Ferrari 458 Italia
U2 Agreed to 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Tour After US Election
David Bowie's 70th Birthday Celebrated With New EP, Music Video
x
See Full Playlist
X101.5
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from X101.5 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.